Yolo County hosts virtual vaccine forum for youth, parents

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County health and education officials are hosting a virtual forum to help kids and their families better understand COVID-19 vaccines.

Thursday at 6 p.m., Dr. Aimee Sisson, the county’s public health officer, and Garth Lewis, the county superintendent, will speak about the area’s vaccine rollout.

Families can join the discussion on Facebook or Zoom.

A panel of local medical experts will join her for a virtual forum, where families can ask questions about the science behind vaccines.

The forum will also be translated into Spanish and Russian. 

For more information, click or tap here.

