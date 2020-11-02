Yolo County investigating voter intimidation incident

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County District Attorney says it is investigating an incident of voter intimidation. 

According to the DA, the elections office contacted them about a note being left on a voter’s door: “If you are not a citizen, you are not allowed to vote.” 

The DA’s office says the victim is an eligible voter and was “shocked by this hostile voter suppression effort.” 

This is clearly a case of voter intimidation and harassment based on racial profiling.

Yolo County District Attorney

The DA’s office says a statement attached to the note told the voter to “complete a state voter registration cancellation form to return it to the county election office.” 

While an investigation is underway, the DA says they are hoping it is an isolated incident. 

