Yolo County issues new COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — New COVID-19 restrictions began in Yolo County Sunday.

Yolo County grocery stores like the Davis Food Co-op were told to reduce the number of customers inside at a time.

“We’re at capacity for our customer count,” Davis Food Co-op operations manager Laura Sanchez told FOX40. “It is definitely difficult.”

Grocers were previously allowed to operate at 50% capacity, but they now have to serve at just 20% due to the county’s amended public health order.

Sanchez said the co-op is trying to expand curbside pick-up and have support staff work from home.

“We have learned to be flexible and implement what is asked of us to make sure we get through this at some point and hopefully go back to some kind of normal,” Sanchez explained

Under the rules, all stores must reduce capacity to 20% and restaurants are also impacted.

While the order still allows for outdoor dining, only members of the same household can be eating at each table.

Tom Jobst with Froggy’s Bar and Grill said he’s trying to follow the rules but doesn’t know how to determine whether people live together.

“College kids that come in are probably all roommates. They probably all live together. I don’t know how to enforce it,” Jobst explained.

Yolo County spokesperson Jenny Tan told FOX40 that much of the enforcement will come down to the honor system.

“I don’t think it’s going to go so far as checking addresses,” Tan said. “Like ‘let me see your driver’s license to check to make sure you’re living together.’ It’s just putting more information out there.”

Tan said she’s hoping education will be enough, reminding her community that the latest restrictions are in place to keep people safe and avoid hospitals being overrun.

“This really is about your health, my health, the health of our healthcare providers, our grandparents,” Tan explained.

The county does have an ordinance in place that allows it to place fines on businesses for not complying with its health order.

Non-commercial businesses can be fined to $500 and commercial businesses could be fined up to $10,000.