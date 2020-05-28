Yolo County lifts COVID-19 shelter-in-place order; residents still expected to follow California guidelines

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County has issued a new health order that lifts the county’s shelter-in-place order, effective immediately.

Officials said residents still need to adhere to California’s stay-at-home order and businesses prohibited to reopen by the state are to remain closed until approved.

The county hopes to remove confusion over having multiple shelter-in-place orders, while still providing clear guidance to residents.

The County Health Officer now has the authority to allow newly released state activities to resume in addition to strengthen or supplement state guidance with the county’s local recommendations.

The amended order features the following guidelines:

Maintains the face-covering health order

Emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility

Continues personal health and safety guidelines such as social distancing and hygiene

Provides additional directives and guidance

