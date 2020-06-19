Yolo County moves forward with reopening despite spike in cases

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County announced Thursday that it will go through with its plan to reopen businesses Friday, despite the largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Other counties are following suit despite an increase in cases throughout the state.

The businesses reopening this time around include nail salons, massage businesses and tattoo parlors.

Victory Ink in West Sacramento has been gearing up for its appointments-only opening.

“Yeah, it’s been three months now, we’re pretty stoked to start tattooing again,” said Sean Kane.

But just Wednesday, Yolo County reported 26 new cases, its highest one-day total. It pushed the two week total to 75, way past the 55 state threshold for continued reopening.

Yolo County Health says contact tracing shows the new cases involved large family gatherings or travel to other counties, not from recently opened businesses.

“They didn’t get COVID when they were eating in at a restaurant or when they were going to a gym or maybe like any of the newly-released activities,” Yolo County spokeswoman Jenny Tan told FOX40.

The county says the safety rules for personal services businesses are stricter than for previously allowed business.

While they continue with their plan to expand the opening of businesses, some elected officials in the county are concerned about the mixed message it sends to residents.

“I just am very concerned that as we open we do it safely,” said Yolo County Supervisor Don Saylor.

Saylor said to think twice about whether you have to go to a newly opened business, especially if you’re in a high-risk group and be aware of what’s going on at the place you do go visit.

“Face coverings are not being worn, distances are not being honored, then, you don’t have to stay there. Go home,” said Saylor.

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon said the government can only guide you up to a point.

“We’re all looking for just what’s the one answer? Is it safe or is it not safe? And we’re not going to get to that answer,” said Cabaldon.

With Father’s Day and July Fourth coming up, the county says that masks and distancing at family and group gatherings will be important.

“We’ve seen children get COVID. We’ve seen teenagers. It doesn’t matter your age, your health, you are still susceptible to getting COVID-19,” said Tan.

And don’t expect safety guidelines to change overnight.

“This is going to be for a while. So, get yourself a mask that you like. Get yourself a mask that matches all your clothes and all of your cell phone cases,” said Cabaldon.

County health officials are also concerned because, while they have some ability to monitor businesses for safety measure, large family gatherings may be out of their control and that’s where many new cases are coming from now.