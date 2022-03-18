YOLO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Before spring break starts, Yolo County public schools will provide students and staff with free at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits.

The Yolo County Office of Education announced in a press release Friday that it received a shipment of nearly 35,000 test kits from the state on March 10. Education officials said the shipments arrived in Woodland and were distributed to districts sometime this week.

Those tests will be distributed prior to each district’s spring break schedule. School districts in Yolo County have different schedules for spring break.

Davis Joint Unified School District has the earliest spring break in the county, starting on Monday. Winters Joint Unified and Washington Unified school districts are scheduled to begin spring break on March 28, followed by Esparto Unified School District starting its spring break on April 11 and Woodland Joint Unified School District has the latest spring break schedule, beginning on April 18.

The YCOE said it will notify parents about how tests will be provided to their students prior to spring break.

Officials said the kits include two tests and one will be provided to each student and staff member. Each test kit comes with instructions on how to use the tests and submit results to the school or district. Officials said results will be available in 10 minutes.

Based on recommendations from Yolo County health officials, YCOE said students and staff should use one of those tests three days before going back to school. Officials said the second test should be used the day before returning to campus.

There’s currently no local or statewide testing requirement for students and staff to return to campus after spring break, said Garth Lewis, Yolo County Superintendent.

“As students and staff might be exposed to COVID-19 during spring break, we would encourage families to utilize testing to help us keep our schools open and prevent a rise in cases,” Lewis said.

To acquire and distribute the tests, YCOE said it partnered with the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency and the California Office of Emergency Services. Education officials said the tests were provided at no extra costs.

According to the YCOE, here are how many tests were distributed to each of the county’s school districts:

Davis Joint Unified School District (9,000 test kits)

Esparto Unified School District (1,800)

Washington Unified School District (9,000)

Winters Joint Unified School District (3,000)

Woodland Joint Unified School (10,400)