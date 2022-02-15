Yolo County official explains mask mandate change

(KTXL) — California’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire at midnight Wednesday morning.

For those who are fully vaccinated, wearing masks indoors is strongly recommended rather than required.

“I’m just really happy that you can finally get back to a semblance of normalcy,” Sacramento resident Jay Olsen told FOX40.

While local guidelines might be more strict by county, masks are still required indoors for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and in the following circumstances:

Health care settings

Long-term care facilities

Jails and prisons

Schools and childcare facilities

“I want to be clear that we are not lifting the mask mandate, that unvaccinated people are still required to wear a mask indoors. In certain settings, everybody is required to wear a mask indoors. What we are doing is allowing fully vaccinated people to make a decision for themselves whether they mask indoors or not,” explained Yolo County Public Heath’s Dr. Aimee Sisson.

And while some residents will choose to not wear a mask, other residents told FOX40 they will keep wearing a mask no matter what.

“I will continue wearing my mask just because I work in an environment with the public every day. So, for my safety and for my family’s safety, I will continue to wear my mask,” explained Sacramento resident Gina Romo.

Health officials said the declining case numbers and hospitalizations coupled with safe and effective vaccines give them the ability to make this change.

“So, for somebody who’s fully vaccinated, the risk of severe diseases is very low. And so, we also now know that COVID is never going to go away and that we have to learn to live with COVID and so allowing fully vaccinated people to remove their masks indoors as a first step towards learning to live with COVID,” Sisson said.

Health officials still advise people to avoid large gatherings, wash their hands, wear a mask, and get vaccinated and boosted if eligible.