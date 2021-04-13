Yolo County opens vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and older

WOODLAND, Calif (KTXL) — Yolo County officials announced Tuesday that they have expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older.

The announcement comes two days of California’s eligibility expansion for that age group statewide.

“With vaccine supply remaining limited, we didn’t expect to open up appointments to all adults early, but we had appointments for 50+ going unfilled last week. These safe and effective vaccines are too precious to leave sitting in freezers,” said Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a release.

This week, the county is planning three public first dose clinics:

Wednesday, April 14 at the Herbert Bauer M.D. Building in Woodland

Thursday, April 15 at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento

Friday, April 16 at UC Davis’ Visitor Parking Lot 1 in Davis (This clinic will be using Pfizer; those 16-17 may sign up)

Yolo County officials said residents can now sign up for these vaccination appointments at county-run clinics through California’s MyTurn system.

“The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I encourage everyone 16 and older to get vaccinated as soon as they can. The sooner we reach herd immunity, the more protected we all will be against more infectious variant strains,” Sisson said.

Officials said the vaccine is completely free for everyone regardless of health care insurance and does not require eligibility verification.

Residents who do not have internet access or who need assistance registering an appointment through MyTurn can call the State’s COVID-19 hotline at 833-422-4255 to speak directly with operators in English or Spanish and access an additional 254 languages via third-party translators.

Residents can also call 211 Yolo or toll-free at 866-855-1783 for vaccine information or if they need an in-home vaccine.