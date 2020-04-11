Yolo County organic farm sees spike in produce box deliveries

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Many businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis and some have even closed temporarily, but one organic farm in Yolo County has had a spike in sales.

Thirty years ago, Riverdog Farm in Capay Valley set out to grow organic produce.

To supplement sales at farmers markets, specialty retailers and restaurants in the Bay Area and the valley, Riverdog started a box delivery service called Community Supported Agriculture. In recent weeks, it has exploded.

“A steady 350 (customers) and once the COVID outbreak happened, it jumped to a thousand and now it’s approaching 2,000,” said Riverdog Farm co-owner Trini Campbell.

The boxes contain six to eight freshly-harvested, seasonal items and are delivered weekly to neighborhoods in four counties for pickup, reducing some anxiety over grocery shopping.

“They get a free box for being a site host and then 15 to 20 people in that neighborhood pick up from their front porch,” Campbell explained.

Of course, most people will continue to get their produce from supermarkets or big box stores. But during the COVID-19 crisis, more people are beginning to think about what they eat.

“Kind of being forced to be at home and eat at home more is making them think more about ‘where is my food coming from? How is it grown?’ And they want to make sure it’s as healthy as possible,” Campbell said.

In addition to their CSA boxes, customers can order cage-free eggs and hormone-free meat products from pasture-raised livestock.

Campbell fields common questions.

“What the livestock is eating, like what is their diet. And they want to know they’ve been raised humanely,” she explained.

The unexpected demand has helped Riverdog Farm keep its 50 workers busy during a time when many are out of work.

The increased demand for deliveries also means tweaking the growing calendar.

“What are we going to plant and what quantities and when will those things be ready to harvest?” Campbell said.

Given the times, that’s a good problem to have.

Riverdog Farm has a presence at the farmers market in Sacramento on 8th and W streets, which will be open Easter Sunday.