Yolo County public health officer asks fully vaccinated residents to wear masks indoors

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County’s public health officer is urging all residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.

The recommendation comes as the highly infectious delta variant spreads in the county, which has reported 59 cases of the variant since the middle of April. Recently, the majority of coronavirus samples collected from the University of California, Davis campus and the city have been the delta variant.

Two weeks ago, Los Angeles County encouraged all residents to wear masks indoors. The Southern California county has just experienced its fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases.

Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson is also asking residents who are fully vaccinated to get tested if they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, even if the fully vaccinated person is not showing symptoms.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks or get tested after being around someone with COVID-19 unless they are symptomatic.

“In making yesterday’s new recommendations for fully vaccinated persons to resume masking indoors and to get tested after an exposure, I am erring on the side of caution to slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. Vaccines remain the absolute best form of protection against COVID-19, and I implore everyone who is eligible to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible,” Dr. Sisson said. “At the same time, we know that our vaccines, while highly effective, aren’t perfect. Putting on a mask indoors in settings where you can’t be sure that everyone who is unmasked is fully vaccinated is a simple way to add another layer of protection against COVID-19.”

Yolo County has recently seen a slight spike in daily positive COVID-19 test results. On Tuesday, the county reported 17 new cases.