Yolo County reopens recorder’s office to issue marriage licenses by appointment

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Since the COVID-19 outbreak in early March, countless wedding plans across the state were put on hold.

Some couples delayed their nuptials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at large gatherings.

While others had no choice because many California counties stopped issuing marriage licenses to protect staff and applicants.

Like with most wedding plans, Yolo County is working towards a happy compromise.

Yolo County took Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home edict seriously, shutting down public offices and public counters a month ago.

The shutdown included the county clerk-recorder’s office which processes birth and death certificates and property transactions and other documents that are now recorded online.

But for marriage licenses, couples still have to apply in-person.

During the pandemic, couples are still holding marriage ceremonies, sometimes virtually.

But a marriage is not legal until a marriage certificate is recorded.

In April, the Yolo County clerk and recorder’s office have received lots of requests from desperate couples to be able to come in and get a marriage license.

“One of the partners may be about to be deployed overseas, others have needs for medical reasons because they need to add their partner onto their insurance plan,” Yolo County Clerk-Recorder Jesse Salinas told FOX40

And of course, marriage for plain, old love.

Yolo County is now allowing limited in-person applications two days a week, which includes resuming civil ceremonies on site.

“We’re doing it by appointment only and we’ve had to create a structure to allow for staff and those individuals coming to remain safe,” said Salinas.

Appointments are already booked up through May 7.

At least one partner must be from Yolo County for fear the office may get swamped.

There are discussions of having Gov. Newsom use his executive powers to allow more flexibility.

“Some electronic version of it of some sort, in terms of a video confirmation of some sort, but right now that legal authority doesn’t exist,” explained Salinas.

Salinas said the rules could change as more virus restrictions are lifted down the road.

Couples who don’t have the ceremony at the recorder’s office have 90 days to have the ceremony performed by someone licensed to do so, which can be in another county.