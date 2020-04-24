Yolo County requires face coverings in public

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County issued a new public health order Friday for people to wear face coverings in public.

The order went into effect Friday morning, but will not be enforced until Monday, April 27 at 8 a.m.

The county said the order goes along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

“Residents are still required to stay at home as much as possible, practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, and use other public health measures, such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs, and staying home when sick,” county spokeswoman Jenny Tan said in a news release.

Face coverings are to be worn in public settings where social distancing of at least six feet can’t reasonably be maintained, like grocery shopping or picking up food, using public transportation or riding in a taxi or rideshare, or while working an essential job that interacts with the public.

Kids older than 2 are should be encouraged to wear a mask, the county said, but must be supervised by an adult.

Face coverings are not required at home, in personal vehicles or during outdoor activities when social distancing can be maintained.