Yolo County residents will be required to wear masks indoors starting Friday

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County’s public health officer announced a mask mandate will go into effect starting Friday requiring everyone to wear masks in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Earlier this month, Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson began urging all residents to wear masks while in indoor, public spaces.

Tuesday’s release said the mandate comes as the county records an “eight-fold” increase in its COVID-19 case rate “amidst a fourth surge.”

“With case rates as high as they are and rising, everybody needs to add an additional layer of protection in the form of a mask when they are indoors,” Dr. Sisson said. “Vaccines are still the best protection there is against ending up in the hospital or dying from COVID-19, and I continue to strongly recommend that everybody who is eligible get vaccinated. Vaccines are safe, effective, and free. But the vaccine alone may not be enough to prevent mild illness or infection, and that is why everybody will now be required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. Putting on a mask is a simple act that will help keep business open and protect residents from the highly contagious Delta variant.”

The release also cites the highly infectious delta variant as a reason for a return to mask-wearing. Last week, the University of California, Davis and Yolo County officials reported the delta variant made up 88% of positive COVID-19 samples collected in the county.

The new mandate will go into effect Friday and remain until the county’s case rate falls below 2.0 per 100,000 residents for an entire week.