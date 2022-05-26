YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly being involved in numerous scams and burglaries with his son in three different counties, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Steve John, 49, of Sacramento, was served a search warrant at his residence in Sacramento County. The warrant was served by sheriff’s offices in Yolo, Sacramento, and Placer counties and police departments in West Sacramento and Woodland.

On March 22, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a burglary that occurred in Esparto.

Deputies said during this incident, the suspects spoke to a homeowner about purchasing a vehicle that wasn’t for sale. During the interaction, one of the suspects entered the home and stole a large amount of money, the sheriff’s office said.

Steve John and his son Anthony John were identified as the suspects by authorities, as deputies identified them driving a red Chevy Tahoe with a rear window decal advertising “Affordable Dent Repair” with a phone number attached, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Anthony John’s age is unknown and he’s believed to be currently out of the state with an outstanding warrant.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said detectives learned that the Johns were allegedly involved in numerous dent scams and burglaries in Yolo, Sacramento, and Placer counties.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scams and burglaries targeted elderly people by offering them services and later scamming them out of money for fraudulent work or stealing from their homes.

Detectives from Yolo County Sheriff’s Office are requesting potential other victims to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit.