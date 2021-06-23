Yolo County Sheriff’s Office still searching for suspect after SWAT standoff

CLARKSBURG, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a 44-year-old man after believing he was barricaded inside a Clarksburg home Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers and deputies were investigating reports of a stolen car on Jefferson Boulevard near South Netherlands Road when they found two stolen vehicles.

The SWAT team was called after they learned 44-year-old Calvin Thomas could be barricaded inside the home with weapons.

Inside the home, deputies said they found several weapons and a shotgun that had recently been stolen from a West Sacramento resident. They were not able to find Thomas but officers did find 48-year-old Michelle Dalby who lived in the home with Thomas.

Dalby was arrested for allegedly having stolen property, among other charges.

Detectives are still searching for Thomas.