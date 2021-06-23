Yolo County Sheriff’s Office still searching for suspect after SWAT standoff

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a 44-year-old man after believing he was barricaded inside a Clarksburg home Tuesday. 

California Highway Patrol officers and deputies were investigating reports of a stolen car on Jefferson Boulevard near South Netherlands Road when they found two stolen vehicles. 

The SWAT team was called after they learned 44-year-old Calvin Thomas could be barricaded inside the home with weapons. 

Inside the home, deputies said they found several weapons and a shotgun that had recently been stolen from a West Sacramento resident. They were not able to find Thomas but officers did find 48-year-old Michelle Dalby who lived in the home with Thomas.

Dalby was arrested for allegedly having stolen property, among other charges. 

Detectives are still searching for Thomas. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News