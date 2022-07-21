YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As COVID cases continue to climb, Yolo County Health Officials are taking a unique approach to ensure anyone who needs an at-home COVID test can get one.

Thanks to a pilot program, Yolo County is putting up new vending machines filled with COVID tests across the county.

“There’s a lot of COVID in the community right now,” Dr. Aimee Sisson, a Yolo County Health Officer said. “The only to know that you have COVID is to do a COVID test.”

Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said that is why the machine is one of five set to go up across Yolo County by the end of the month, all with affordability in mind.

These tests also come with no charge. Each row in the vending machine has a specific number, type in each number and the test gets released from the row and drops down.

“These tests typically cost about $10 a test,” Dr. Sisson said. “We wanted to make sure that everybody in Yolo County, regardless of their income, would be able to have access to a home antigen test. And that’s where we envisioned these vending machines that have free tests to the public, 24 hours, 7 days per week in outdoor locations.”

It comes after the county’s primary PCR testing program came to an end last month.

Other Yolo County locations include the Davis Library, Esparto Library, Winters City Hall, and a place to be determined in Woodland.

“People who have symptoms should test, people who have been in close contact with somebody who’s infected should test, people who are participating or have participated in an activity like a large gathering should also get tested,” Dr. Sisson said.

This will help ensure to slow the spread.

In addition to vending machines, all Yolo County libraries have at-home antigen tests on site.

Health officials also said that the county recently acquired 20,000 high-quality masks available for anyone at libraries and specific events sent to take place in certain disadvantaged communities.