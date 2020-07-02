Yolo County to join neighboring counties in shutting down some businesses for weeks

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County announced new restrictions Wednesday, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The upcoming closures and modifications are all similar to the restrictions Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered for 19 other California counties. Yolo County is not one of those counties but neighboring Sacramento and Solano counties are.

All Yolo County bars, breweries, indoor dine-in options, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, indoor zoos and indoor museums will have to close. Cardrooms that are not on tribal land will also close.

They will not be allowed to reopen for at least three weeks starting July 3 at 12:01 a.m.

Health officials say Yolo County has had a case rate of 87 per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days. Its positive test rate is at 7.1%.

Those numbers do not put Yolo County on the state’s radar for places of concern as it pertains to COVID-19 transmission but local officials say they expect the county will meet the state’s criteria soon.

By Wednesday, the county had seen 555 cases and experienced 24 deaths. On Monday, the county experienced its biggest spike in cases since early March, with 31 reported cases that day alone.

County health officials attribute recent cases to social gatherings.

“Unfortunately, the number of our positive COVID cases continues to increase. We have to find a way to move those numbers down again,” said Yolo County Board Chair Gary Sandy. “We need everyone to take greater personal responsibility for safeguarding their own health and the health of their fellow community. We all need to help.”