Yolo County vaccinating people at their homes, workplaces

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County is taking another step in trying to get people vaccinated by sending teams to homes and businesses.

Recently, the county has fallen behind in the number of residents who have been vaccinated after getting off to a fast start earlier this year. It’s one reason why the county is delivering COVID-19 vaccines directly to homes and workplaces.

Yolo County is bringing the program to areas with low vaccination rates like Woodland, West Sacramento and several rural communities.

The county says one phone call can get someone a home visit appointment.

Emergency Medical Services outreach teams have done pop-up clinics before in remote locations, but taking vaccines on the road still requires strict temperature monitoring.

“It has to be within a certain range so we can ensure that the patient’s getting a vaccine that’s active,” said Chess Claire, who was with the outreach team Thursday.

Joel Rodgriguez runs a busy welding shop in Woodland and requested some shots for him and his partner at work.

The vaccination team handles all the paperwork in a couple of minutes and asks a few questions while the shots are prepared. Doses need to be thawed properly and placed into a syringe.

There are those, like Rodriguez, who would not get vaccinated if it weren’t for this “shots-on-demand” program.

“Oh man, it’s great. It’s great, it’s convenient,” Rodriguez told FOX40. “I wouldn’t have done unless they came to me, so I really appreciate everything.”

The longest part of the whole process is when the team sticks around for 15 minutes to monitor for reactions to the vaccine. They also let subjects know what could happen the next day.

“Some people get headaches, chills, a little fever, little muscle aches,” said Yolo County EMS Program Coordinator Douglas Brim.

A vaccination card is handed out on the spot, and the team will make a return visit for a second dose in about three weeks.

“Our goal right now with this program is to make sure that take away any barrier that’s making people not get vaccinated right now,” said EMS Administrator Kristin Weivoda. “So if you call us, we’ll come to you no matter where you’re at and get you vaccinated right now.”