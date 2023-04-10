(KTXL) — One woman was killed and “nearly one dozen” people were injured Saturday after a 13-year-old suspect collided with two other vehicles during a police chase, the Woodland Police Department said.

The Woodland Police Department said on Saturday afternoon an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for driving erratically and “pursued the car to the intersection of College and Court Streets.”

Police said the vehicle collided with two other cars which caught fire.

According to police, the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.

The deceased victim was identified as Tina Vital, 43, who was traveling with two of her adult children and her 5-year-old grandchild.

Police said the suspect is receiving medical treatment and will later be booked into Yolo County Juvenile Hall. The suspect is facing charges of “vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading causing injuries.”