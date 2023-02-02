(KTXL) — A 14-year-old boy allegedly stole a vehicle and led Woodland police on a pursuit throughout the city, according to the Woodland Police Department.

According to police, an officer in Woodland saw a vehicle that had been stolen in Davis and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and led the officer on a pursuit throughout Woodland.

Police said that the driver then pulled into an apartment complex on West Lincoln Avenue, got out of the vehicle and ran from the police.

Officers were able to catch the suspect and took him into custody.

Police identified the suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Woodland. He was charged on the suspicion of “possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless evasion, a felony.”

Police said he was booked into a juvenile detention facility.