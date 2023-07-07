(KTXL) — A 15-year-old is facing several felony charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, deputies were called to a burglary in Esparto, California.

According to officials, a 17-year-old was able to scare off the intruder with a baseball bat. When officers arrived, the minor described the suspect and their car, which was a red sedan.

The agency said a red Hyundai was later found and pulled over for a traffic stop, which the suspect failed to adhere to, leading to a brief pursuit.

After crashing into the fence of an Esparto residence, the suspect attempted to flee on foot before deputies could detain him.

Upon investigation, it was found that the suspect stole the Hyundai and was responsible for several car break-ins in the Esparto area.

The minor was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, evading law enforcement and being a minor in possession of ammunition.