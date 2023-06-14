(KTXL) — Less than two weeks ago, Sacramento County officials said they had detected the first positive mosquito sample of the season that contained West Nile virus.

Nine days later, another county has found its first virus-containing sample.

On Wednesday, Yolo County officials announced that a mosquito sample collected from Woodland has tested positive for West Nile virus.

District Manager for the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District Gary Goodman said, “We had a very wet winter and activity has started earlier than in recent years.”

“We urge residents to continue taking proper precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes,” Goodman added.

In Sacramento County to date, two mosquito samples and 10 dead birds have tested positive for West Nile virus.

No dead birds have been collected and tested in Yolo County.

Additionally, the upcoming week has been declared “National Mosquito Awareness Week” by the American Mosquito Control Association, an organization that is, “dedicated to providing leadership, information and education leading to the enhancement of public health and quality of life through the suppression of mosquitoes.”

In honor of National Mosquito Awareness Week, the Mosquito and Vector Control District are reminding residents to practice the District’s D’s of Mosquito Prevention, which include:

Drain standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

Dawn and Dusk are times to avoid being outdoors.

Dress appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

Defend yourself by using an effective insect repellent. Make sure to follow label directions.

Door and window screens should be in good working condition. District personnel are also available to address any mosquito problems. Call them at 1-800-429-1022 or visit their website.