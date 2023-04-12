(KTXL) — A second person has died as a result of Saturday’s collision in Woodland where a 13-year-old driving a stolen vehicle caused a multi-vehicle accident during a police chase, the Woodland Police Department said.

Police said the 4-year-old granddaughter of Tina Vital, the first fatal victim of the crash, died early Wednesday morning.

The Woodland Police Department said on Saturday an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for driving erratically and “pursued the car to the intersection of College and Court Streets.”

The car then collided with two other vehicles which caught fire, resulting in nine other people being injured.

Also in the car with Tina Vital and her grandchild were two of Vital’s adult children.

The suspect was arrested after receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

The 13-year-old suspect is expected in court for the first time Wednesday. The suspect is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading causing injuries