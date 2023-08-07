(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District will be conducting aerial spraying for West Nile carrying mosquitos on Monday over Davis and Woodland, according to the City of Davis.

Spraying began on Sunday evening and will continue from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday.

“After careful consideration and evaluation of laboratory results and mosquitoes that continue to test positive, we are moving forward with our plans for aerial spraying,” said Gary Goodman, District Manager.

According to Goodman, Davis and Woodland have seen an increased mosquito population and infection rate amongst birds and mosquitos.

“Aerial spraying kills mosquitoes, reduces human infections with West Nile virus and saves human lives. Aerial spraying poses minimal risk to people or pets,” Yolo County’s Public Health Office Dr. Aimee Sisson said. “If you are especially concerned about chemicals, you may wish to stay inside with your windows and doors closed, but this is not necessary.”

The Davis spraying area will consist of 12,000 acres from County Rd. 29 in the north, to Slayback Ranch Lane in the south and County Road 98 in the west to County Road 105 to the west.

The Woodland spraying area will also cover around 12,000 acres from Churchill Downs Avenue in the north to County Road 25A in the south, and County Road 96B in the west to County Road 103 to the east.