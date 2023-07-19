(KTXL) — A former president is teaming up with a local library on social media to emphasize the importance of public libraries and everyone’s freedom to read.

President Barack Obama will be featured on the Woodland Public Library’s social media outlets after his foundation recently partnered with the organization, according to a press release from the city of Woodland.

The video, released on Wednesday, along with videos from public libraries in Illinois, Texas and Maryland, features President Obama.

In a message to librarians, the 44th President of the United States said, “It’s not just about books. You also provide spaces where people can come together, share ideas, participate in community programs, and access essential civic and educational resources.”

Children’s librarian for Woodland Public Library Sara Vickers said that when the Obama Foundation reached out to ask about a potential collaboration, they also praised the library’s prior social media content.

“When the Obama Foundation reached out to us and asked us if we wanted to be involved…we were on board for a collaboration!” she said.

Teen librarian Sara Day said, “It’s truly an honor to be asked [by the Obama Foundation]. Woodland Public Library is a special place and it’s amazing that we are getting recognized for it.”