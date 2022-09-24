DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Bats found inside Davis Senior High School’s North Gym have caused the district to postpone the schools homecoming, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District.

The district said that bats were found in the gym on Friday and that an evaluation by Yolo County Animal Control determined the bats could not be removed in time for the dance.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to identify another option that maintains the safety of our students and staff,” the district wrote in a news release. “We will reschedule the dance as soon as possible.”