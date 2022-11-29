WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department.

When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.

The two men were also said to be wearing all black, backpacks and masks, according to police. It is believed they also used a hole in a fence to access the vehicles.

When officers attempted to make contact with Nesbit and Crow, the two men fled on foot and a short pursuit occurred before they were detained.

Both men have been booked into the Yolo County Jail and are facing charges of grand theft, conspiracy and tampering with vehicles.

Crow was found to have additional warrants in Yolo County and other jurisdictions.