(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol Woodland Area division announced it will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday night.

According to a press release, the checkpoint will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on westbound State Route 16, east of County Road 97, which is 2.7 miles west of Woodland.

“CHP Drug Recognition Experts, certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will be on site to provide an assessment of drivers suspected of drug use,” the CHP said in the release.

“The officers will also be equipped with state-of-the-art handheld breath testing devices which provide a measurement of blood alcohol concentration from drivers suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.”

The CHP said funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.