(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a DUI checkpoint along westbound state Route 16 on Friday, the agency announced.

Officers will be set up east of County Road 97 in unincorporated Yolo County from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

According to the CHP, those who will be at the checkpoint are trained in alcohol detection and have been certified to assess for drug use as well.

“The officers will also be equipped with state-of-the-art hand-held breath testing devices which provide a measurement of blood alcohol concentration from drivers suspected to be under the influence of alcohol,” the CHP said.

First-time offenses for driving under the influence can result in suspended licenses and thousands of dollars in fines.