WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit.

On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway.

Officer said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the Corvette, but a pursuit was intiated when the Corvette attempted to flee from police.

Due to the high speed nature of the pursuit officers said they terminated the chase in the interest of public safety.

Eventually the vehicle was located in Sacramento with the aid of CHP, according to police, and the driver was arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail. The Corvette was impounded.