DAVIS, Calif, (KTXL) — The Davis Joint Unified School District issued a statement on Monday after allegations of a man yelling “white power” during a Davis Senior High School event were made.

During the school’s homecoming parade on Sept. 23 a man allegedly yelled “white power” at students on the Black Student Union float.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“DJUSD staff and the Board of Education condemn the offensive and racist language targeted at our students,” the district wrote in a statement. “What is sometimes a classroom conversation about racial inequities in U.S. history once again revealed its ugly presence in Davis. We are heartened by the quick condemnation of the words by our community members and students.”

“DJUSD will continue to combat racism wherever and whenever it occurs. Expressions of hate like this are an attack on our entire community. We hope you will continue to partner with us to ensure that this is a community that values diversity and where everyone belongs.”

Other recent incidents at Davis Senior High School

Davis Senior High was ranked the 45th best public school in California for 2023 by Niche.

On Sept. 24 the school announced that it will be postponing their homecoming due to bats being found in their North Gym.

The campus was temporarily closed on Sept. 22 and students and teachers were asked to stay home due to a threatening email received the day prior.

Two 14-year-old students in the district were detained after the Davis Police Department determined the teens sent the threatening email.