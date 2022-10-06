DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Davis man was arrested on Wednesday after pointing a firearm at another man, according to the Davis Police Department.

Isaac Salas, 19, of Davis is said by police to have pointed a firearm on Monday at a 21-year-old at the intersection of Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard.

Police said that Salas and the victim had a dispute at a nearby business before they left in separate vehicles.

While stopped at a red light the victim got out of his vehicle and approached Salas’ vehicle. Exiting his vehicle, Salas pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

On Wednesday officers said they arrived at Salas’ residence in the 2000 block of F Street where a privately made firearm, believed to be the one used in the incident, was located in Salas’ vehicle.

Salas is facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of an illegally manufactured firearm.