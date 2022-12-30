FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash in Fresno County left a young woman dead Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:30 p.m. they responded to a collision with reported injuries on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road involving a Mercedes GLC 300, all the occupants were from Davis.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man was driving their car in light rain southbound on San Benito Avenue. Due to speed and wet roadways, he was unable to control his car, veered to the right, and overturned into a dirt field.

A 22-year-old woman was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene by officials. They say the four other passengers, ranging in age from 20 to 25, suffered moderate to major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol says neither drugs nor alcohol are contributing factors to the crash and suspects the woman ejected was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.