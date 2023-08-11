(FOX40.COM) — The first human case of West Nile Virus in 2023 has been found in Yolo County, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency’s Communicable Disease Program.

According to the health agency, the patient is a resident of Woodland who began to feel sick during the first week of August.

•Video Above: August 2: West Nile Virus on the rise in Yolo County

“This incident underscores the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate the spread of this mosquito-borne illness,” read a Yolo County press release.

Dr. Mary Ann Limbos, deputy public health officer for Yolo County, said, “Most people who become infected [with West Nile Virus] do not get sick.” She continued, “The risk of serious illness to most individuals is low.”

The press release went on to say that West Nile Virus symptoms typically show itself between two to 14 days following exposure.

“Although the majority of individuals may not exhibit symptoms, up to 20% may experience fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and other discomforts,” officials reported. “While most cases resolve within a few days to weeks, serious neurologic effects can occur, making it imperative to remain vigilant.”