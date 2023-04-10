(KTXL) — Davis police are searching for a motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian before leaving the area Monday morning.
Police say they received a report around 2:25 a.m. of a man in the middle of the roadway on the 1800 block of Olive Drive.
Police and fire officials responded and found that the man appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The man was described as being in his mid-30s.
No vehicle was found in the area, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash can call Davis Police at 530-747-5400.