(KTXL) — Holmes Junior High School in Davis has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the Davis Joint Unified School District said.

According to the police department, all students are safe and police are telling people to not go on the campus while they are investigating the threat.

The school has been evacuated to the track area while police investigate.

Holmes Jr. High School is located at 1220 Drexel Drive a little over a mile east of Davis Senior High School.

This article will be updated as district officials and law enforcement provide more information.