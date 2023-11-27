(FOX40.COM) — A homeless woman who was living with six dogs in an SUV was arrested for allegedly abusing one of them in a parking lot.

On Nov. 27 at 6:21a.m. Winters Police Department officers said they received a call about a woman choking and beating a dog in the parking lot near Starbucks on Matsumoto Lane.

Upon arrival to the scene, an officer reported that the woman barricaded herself in a black SUV with numerous dogs and threatened the officer with a weapon. The officer requested backup and received assistance from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement identified the woman as 25-year-old Anastasia Mischenko. They said after over 30 minutes of negotiating with her, she exited the vehicle, but resisted being detained.

Mischenko was eventually placed under arrest and booked at Yolo County Jail for misdemeanor animal cruelty and resisting/obstructing an officer. Officials say she will be evaluated by mental health staff at the jail.

Yolo County Animal Services Shelter took custody of six dogs that were in the vehicle. Animal services staff will reportedly evaluate and treat the dogs for medical needs.