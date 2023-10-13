(FOX40.COM) — A 58-year-old man who was booked in jail on Thursday on charges of child molestation was found dead in his cell on Friday morning, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement reported that the man is from Winters and was found unresponsive at around 6 a.m. in the Yolo County Jail. Staff performed life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel responded. The inmate was later pronounced dead.

Officials say he was housed alone in a single cell at the time of the incident and there were no signs of foul play.

The man was booked into the jail Friday at about 12:30 p.m. by Yolo County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

The man’s death is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Deputy Coroners will determine the official cause of death.