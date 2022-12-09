(KTXL) — The last sentencing was given out on Wednesday in the case of two Woodland teens who were killed back in 2016.

Jonathan Froste was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison at a Yolo County courthouse. He was arrested in connection to the killing of Woodland teens Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore.

Froste cooperated with authorities during the investigation for a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Chandale Shannon of Winters, Jesus Campos of Woodland, and, Froste’s brother, David Froste, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rios and Moore were kidnapped as revenge for a robbery.

David Froste, Shannon, and Campos first met with Rios, who they knew was a friend of Moore. David Froste then killed him after he refused to give information about his friend, Moore.

Jonathan Froste was reportedly aware of the situation with his brother first calling him to tell him he was going to pick up the guns from their home before meeting with Rios. He was also told by David Froste and Shannon the following day that Rios was taken to a secluded area, according to the Yolo County DA.

Moore, the one who had robbed David Froste, Shannon and Campos of 3 ounces of marijuana, was kidnapped sometime later after he was seen leaving a barbershop.

All four men beat Moore, burned and buried his body, and got rid of their clothes and other evidence, the DA said.

Authorities were unable to find the bodies of Moore and Rios.

Despite having no bodies, the DA’s office said they were still able to prove all of this when Jonathan Froste turned on his brother and the other killers.