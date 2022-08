DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue.

CHP said that a 49-year-old male driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, according to CHP, and they believe that the mans death may have had to do with a medical condition due to the little damage to the truck.

All lanes are open.