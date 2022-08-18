WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men from Woodland were sentenced to over 20 years in prison for a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in 2019.

In October 2019, Woodland officers reported to a shooting around 7 p.m. near East and North streets. One person was found dead near the railroad tracks.

He was identified as 16-year-old Alvaro Gamara.

Officers found two other people at the Woodland Memorial Hospital on Cottonwood Street with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities later learned that the shooting may have been gang-related. According to officials, Francisco Ponce, 23, Joseph Gonzalez Jr., 27, and two other people were in a car driving on North Street when they saw Gamara and the others walking.

Gonzalez stopped the car, and Ponce got out and shot at Gamara and the other two people. Ponce and Gonzalez were arrested in April of 2021, and, in May 2022. They both pled no contest to manslaughter and attempted homicide.

Ponce faces 21 years in prison, and Gonzalez faces 29 years. Gonzalez reportedly had a prior strike conviction and was being sentenced for an unrelated assault case at the same time.

The gun in the shooting was never recovered.