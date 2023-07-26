(KTXL) — Witness testimony continued Wednesday in the trial to determine whether the suspect in three stabbing attacks in Davis, Carlos Dominguez, is mentally competent to face a criminal trial.

Dominguez is accused of two fatal stabbings and a third attack that left a woman critically injured back in April.

Wednesday, several Yolo County Jail social workers who would visit Dominguez every few days for checkups talked about his mental health while in jail and his ability or lack thereof to eat or clean himself up while in custody, as well as the psychotropic medicine he is being given.

When social worker and mental health expert Amy Gutierrez was asked if she ever observed Gutierrez show emotion, such as laughing or crying during the entire time he’s been (in the) county jail, she responded, “No.”

During his time in the Yolo County Jail, Dominguez has been kept primarily in the infirmary, a place where he’s allowed to have a safety vest, a safety blanket and food in Styrofoam trays with no utensils because he’s also on suicide watch.

Mental health clinicians like Brandi Halsted and Amy Gutierrez visit every 24 hours.

“Mr. Dominguez has presented withdrawn since he’s coming into custody. He has shown an inability to care for himself by intermittent hunger strikes, he is not able to articulate a safety plan or any sort of coping skills that he can use to manage while in custody. He’s not able to identify any reasons for living or social support or professional support,” Gutierrez said.

Brandi Halsted, a mental health clinician, said that during his time in jail, “It’s worsened over time.”

The clinicians say they have recognized what they think are symptoms of schizophrenia, like sitting in bizarre positions for extended periods of time.

They also describe what they call flat responses, like showing no emotion in conversation. And after an assessment, he was determined to be gravely disabled and placed on a hold.

However, when the prosecution cross-examined the same witnesses, they say he is still able to acknowledge reality, and at one point referenced buying a home, having a family and children in the future, possibly in the Bay Area.

“When he can articulate, he is aware of where he is,” said Gutierrez. “When you ask him if he’s in jail, he never responds, no I’m at UC Davis.”

Gutierrez also said that Dominguez has never said he heard voices or saw things, contrary to what his former roommate and ex-girlfriend said on Tuesday,

“He’s responded that he has never heard voices or seen things,” Gutierrez said.

The clinicians say the denial can also be a sign of mental health illness.

As the case goes on, determining Dominguez’s mental health state will be the driving factor in considering if he is competent to face a criminal trial.

After a few telehealth visits, on June 21, a doctor recommended an emergency anti-psychotic medication for Dominguez.

Thursday, the court expects to hear more from mental health workers.