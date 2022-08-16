WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Health officials confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Yolo County on Tuesday.

Yolo County now becomes the 33rd local health jurisdiction in California to report a case of monkeypox, sometimes referred to as MPX. Currently, California has 1,945 identified cases of monkeypox, according to health officials.

“Given the recent detection of MPX cases in many nearby counties, it is not surprising that Yolo County has now identified its first case of monkeypox,” Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a press release. “The MPX virus can infect anyone. The overall risk level is currently low, but it is important for everybody to understand how the virus spreads and how to protect against infection.”

“MPX viruses typically spread through direct contact with infectious sores, often through sex,” Sisson continued. “MPX virus is typically spread through direct contact with infectious sores, often through sex. Many of the cases in the current outbreak have occurred in men who have sex with men, and members of these communities are especially advised to take steps to protect themselves against infection.”

How monkeypox is spread and contracted

Officials say monkeypox can spread by close physical contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has symptoms or by touching contaminated items like clothing and bedding.

Monkeypox can also be spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face interactions with an infected person, according to officials.

The virus doesn’t spread through casual conversations or by walking past someone with monkeypox, officials said.

Monkeypox symptoms are flu-like including fever, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and general body aches, officials said. A fever can appear within one to three days and sometimes longer and a rash or sores develops after, according to officials.

Officials say the sores will go through several stages including blisters, pustules, and scabs before healing and they may be painful and itchy.

A rash or sores may be found on the genitals or anus, but also be located on the hands, feet, chest, or face, according to officials. It can take several weeks for sores to heal or scabs to fall off, officials said.

People with monkeypox may experience all of these symptoms or a few, but nearly all cases will have rash or sores, officials said.