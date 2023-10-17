(FOX40.COM) — Actor and comedian Nick Offerman is performing this weekend at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Yolo County.

Offerman, known for starring as Ron Swanson in the sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” will perform at the casino in Brooks on Saturday, at 8 p.m. Oct. 21.

Cache Creek is approximately a 46.4 miles and a 53-minute drive from Sacramento.

Tickets for the comedy show range from $59 to $129, according to Cache Creek’s website.

After starring in “Parks and Recreation,” Offerman went on star in other projects such as the series “Fargo,” “The Last of Us,” and “Colin in Black & White,” with the latter being about Colin Kapernick’s days growing up in Turlock.

Offerman garnered an Emmy nomination for his role in the “The Last of Us” for the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.