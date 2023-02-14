(KTXL) — One person is dead following a shooting that the Yolo County SWAT Team was involved in on Tuesday, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said that the Yolo County SWAT Team was serving an arrest warrant when the shooting occurred.

“The individual who was the focus of the warrant is deceased,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The agency also said that no officers were injured.

The Yolo County SWAT Team consists of officers from West Sacramento Police, Woodland Police and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that the Davis Police Department, which is not a part of the SWAT Team, will lead the investigation related to the shooting and work with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.