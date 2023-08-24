(FOX40.COM) — An overturned big rig on the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Yolo County has led to the closure of all lanes in that direction Thursday morning.

The City of Davis said around 10:30 am that the big rig was carrying gravel and is on its side just east of Mace Blvd. As of 12:30 p.m., the lanes were still closed.

City officials said many vehicles are being diverted onto Mace Blvd.

