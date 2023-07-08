(KTXL) — A paraglider accident has been reported by California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations.

The patient who was injured in the accident has been transported to a hospital with major injuries, according to CHP.

The accident occurred near the east side of Lake Berryessa.

In a social media post, CHP said it responded to reports of the incident on Saturday afternoon around 2:30.

“H-32 arrived on the scene and landed next to the patient,” CHP said. “With the assistance of firefighters, the patient was packaged and transported to the hospital in H-32 with major injuries.”

The agency was assisted by Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and AMR Napa County.