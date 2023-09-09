(FOX40.COM) — A thrilling, innovative, and adrenaline-inducing experience is making its way to Woodland, and residents can see it for less than $25.

Paranormal Cirque, which is described as a “unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare,” is coming to Woodland from Sept. 22-25 at the Yolo County Fairgrounds. The event is organized by Cirque Italia.

“Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big TOP and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show! You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts,” read a press release for the event.

A cast of artists, who all follow a strict animal-free policy, from all over the world will be on full display, showcasing talents ranging from jaw-dropping stunts to mystifying magic. The show will also feature a new addition called “The Wheel of Death.”

Two artists perform at Paranormal Cirque using the “Wheel of Death” (Image Credit: Cirque Italia)

Tickets can be purchased starting at $20, depending on availability, on the event’s website, or at the box office. On non-show days, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but on show days it will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

But, Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion. Any full-priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3 will get $5 off. Those interested can call 941-704-8572 for a promo code for your desired seating location.

Below is a list of start times for each day.

September 22– Friday: 7:30 p.m.

September 23– Saturday: 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

September 24– Sunday: 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

September 25– Monday: 7:30 p.m.

Anyone under 18 requires an accompanying parent or guardian as the show does contain adult language and material.