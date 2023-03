(KTXL) — Part of Oak Avenue in Davis will be closed on Saturday morning for The Lucky Run.

The city of Davis said the closure will be between Covell and 14th streets from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Route for the Lucky Run in Davis

Participants are going to be running throughout North Davis, so the city said to expect some traffic delays.

The 5k, 7k and 10k races will begin at the Davis Senior High School. It’s held by the A Change of Pace Foundation.