(KTXL) — UC Davis will be hosting its 109th Associated Students, University of California, Davis Picnic Day on Saturday. Here are some things to know if you are planning on going.

This all day event is the annual open house for the campus and will feature more than 200 events across the UC Davis campus and surrounding areas in the City of Davis.

This is the largest student-run event in the nation and started in 1909 as a hour and thirty minute picnic between faculty and students. By 1915, 5,000 people were reported to have attend that year’s Picnic Day.

General Information

Picnic Day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the opening parade ceremony and then at 10:30 a.m. the parade will begin on North Quad Avenue.

All Picnic Day-run events will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude before 5 p.m., according to the Picnic Day website. All on-campus parking is free on Picnic Day.

Some of the most popular events at the show include the Doxie Derby and the Chemistry Show.

For those wanting to see doxies race their tiny legs off should check out the Doxie Derby at the University Credit Union Center from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Chemistry Show showcases the chemical reactions of everyday life at Rock Hall. Showtimes are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and tickets are needed for entry.

Tickets can be purchased at Rock Hall for the morning shows starting at 9 a.m. and tickets will be available at 11:45 a.m. for the afternoon shows.

Food and Water

The campus will have the food courts open at Segundo Residence Hall, Tercero Residence Hall, Silo, California Hall, West Village and Memorial Union.

Food trucks will also located at several campus locations including:

– Memorial Union Quad

– Hoagland

– Silo

– California Hall

– Cole Facility

– Hutchinson

– Mondavi

– Lot 6

Food offerings will include; Mediterranean, American, fish, Indian, Bar-B-Que and more.

Water stations can be found across the UC Davis campus. Alcohol is not allowed as UC Davis is an alcohol and drug free campus.

Other Picnic Day Events to Look Out For

From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the animal science petting zoo at Cole Facility offers an opportunity to meet with the campuses farm animals. Like calves, lambs and goat kids

For some sporting activity the Aggie Polo Club will be holding a horse polo match from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Horse Barn. Visitors will also learn about the game of polo and its history.

For some gardening tips the weed doctor will be taking questions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their booth on the Plant and Environmental Lawn.

Those wanting to learn more about California’s wildlife and what goes into their conservation the Department of Wildlife, Fish and Conservation will have live fish exhibits and talks from wildlife experts.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., there will also be a number of live music and entertainment performances from the Sounds of the Horizon Stage at the East Quad, World State at California Hall, Discovery Stage at the Hoagland Stage and the Sound Waves Stage at the Sciences Lab Patio Building.

For more information about the event visit their event website.